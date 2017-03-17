Champlin Park advances to state tourney

The Champlin Park boys basketball team advanced to the Class 4A state tournament with a 79-74 win over Osseo in the Section 5AAAA title game March 17. McKinley Wright drives to the basket during the rebels’ Section 5AAAA semifinal win over Mounds View. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

McKinley Wright led the Rebels with 31 points, while Brian Smith added 18 and Sam DuBois scored 12.

Champlin Park took a bit to get going, as Osseo was able to take a 7-6 lead early, but buckets from Wright and Marcus Hill, along with a pair of three-pointers from DuBois, gave the Rebels a comfortable double-digit lead through the middle of the first half.

Then Osseo began to fight back.

Key three-pointers from center Alex Sinnen, who fought foul trouble throughout the first half, and Zach Theisen kept the Orioles in the game.

Wright and Smith then got in a groove on offense and helped the Rebels take a 40-34 lead into halftime.

Wright scored 18 first-half points, while Smith added seven.

Osseo continued to fight in the second half, but Smith and DuBois made key plays in the second half to keep the Rebels’ lead intact. Osseo was unable to get its deficit under four points in the second half, as Champlin Park sealed the victory.

Champlin Park will begin play in the Class 4A state tournament Wednesday, March 22, at Target Center.

