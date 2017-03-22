DuBois’ prayer sends Champlin Park to state semifinal game

The Champlin Park boys basketball team earned a spot in the state semifinals with a 53-50 win over Chaska Champlin Park point guard McKinley Wright drives to the basket during the Rebels’ 79-74 win over Osseo in the Section 5AAAA title game March 17. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

McKinley Wright led the Rebels with 30 points, while Theo John added 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rebels did not start off the game well, as an 0-for-5 stretch on offense to start the game permitted Chaska to lead for most of the first half. Champlin Park eventually battled back to take an 18-17 lead with roughly six minutes left in the half.

Then Chaska began to knock down threes. Guard Andrew Kallman connected on a pair of threes and Cole Nicholson hit a three just two seconds before the halftime buzzer to give the Hawks a 30-22 halftime lead.

Chaska extended its lead to as much as 12 points early in the second half until Wright hit six straight points to begin Champlin park’s comeback attempt.

McKinley Wright made it a one-point game with 5:30 remaining on a floater after the Rebels forced Hanson’s fourth foul, then, after a steal by Brian Smith, John made a hook shot to put the Rebels up 49-48 with 4:13 left in regulation.

Chaska tied the game at 50 with roughly two minutes left, but Sam DuBois chucked a three-pointer that dropped in the net at the buzzer to give the Rebels a 53-50 victory.

Champlin Park will play the winner of the Wayzata/Lakeville North game at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Target Center.

