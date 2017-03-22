Green thrives despite tragedy

Growing up, Armstrong High School senior Calvin Green had a close relationship with his mother. Matthew Moczynski (left) and Calvin Green (right) enjoy many activities together, including video games such as NBA 2k17 and Call of Duty. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Green was an only child for eight years, and, without a father figure in his life, he became a “momma’s boy.”

“I had to spend every second with her,” Green said. “She was not only my mother, but my best friend, my right hand, my everything.”

Green’s relationship with his mother made her breast cancer diagnosis prior to Green’s sixth-grade school year even more difficult.

“I didn’t find out right away. She wasn’t ready to tell me,” Green said. “She sat me and my sister down and went through the process.

“We didn’t know exactly what it was, but she explained it to me in a calm way. She was being strong about it.”

Green said the illness separated him from his mother, something he didn’t think was possible.

“Seeing her struggle like that, I wasn’t able to handle it,” Green said. “I mostly started hanging out with my friends more, always leaving the house was my way to trying to deal with it, because I couldn’t see her hurting and in pain.

“I think the cancer brought our relationship apart more than it should have.”

Green turned to the game of basketball, something he was already passionate about prior to his mother’s diagnosis, to help him cope with life.

“Basketball became important to me growing up because my mom was a basketball player and my family is a big basketball family,” Green said. “I developed a strong relationship with it, and it was my distraction to get away from everything else and to just get away.

“It was a way for me to calm down and get the stress away. I knew I could pick up a ball, have time to myself and just get away for a couple hours.”

Green said his mother was always in attendance at his games, and the last game she attended is a fond memory to this day.

“It was a good moment knowing she made it,” Green said. “Just knowing that no matter what she had to come see me made it a special moment.”

Only a couple weeks after attending that last game, and two years after her diagnosis, Green’s mother, Nicole Moore, passed away. She was 31.

“[Losing her] was by far the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life,” Green said. “I had to wake up every day and realize that she was still gone and there was nothing I could do to bring her back.

“It was hard, it still is hard, but I use it as my rock to keep me going every day, knowing she is still looking after me.”

Green’s next steps

While dealing with the loss of his mother, Green was also tasked with figuring out his living situation. With his grandmother, aunt and sister living in Los Angeles, Green thought that he would have to leave the Armstrong basketball community, something he didn’t want to do.

Then, the Moczynski family came up with a way that would help him stay in Minnesota.

Matthew Moczynski, a fellow senior at Armstrong, and Green have been close friends since they were children.

“Calvin would come over to the house and play when he was just a little kid and his mom would come pick him up,” said Jamie Moczynski, Matthew’s father. “His mom would put his shoes on, and he would say he didn’t want to leave and he wanted to stay here.

“That really turned out to be the beginning.”

Staying with the Moczynskis became a routine for Green, even before his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I first met Matthew in kindergarten, and I would come over every weekend to spend the night,” Green said. “We would play video games or pull all-nighters.

“We spent a lot of time together, and we developed a good bond.” Calvin Green (left) and Matthew Moczynski (right) have bonded through their love of sports, and often play one-on-one basketball. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Moczynski’s residence was his go-to option for Green when he needed a place to stay while his mother was in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, his mother would be in and out of the hospital for long periods of time,” Margaret Moczynski said. “He would stay here, sometimes a couple months at a time.”

Staying with the Moczynskis became his best option, as he did not want to leave his friends in Minnesota.

“We had a talk with his maternal grandmother who lives in Los Angeles, and he felt more comfortable here,” Margaret Moczynski said. “He knows this community, he grew up in this community, so the three of us decided we would share legal custody of him.”

Green knew before his mother passed that staying in Minnesota with the Moczynski family would be an option, but he didn’t know if his maternal family would allow him to stay.

In the end, Green was permitted to stay where he felt most comfortable.

“[Staying in Minnesota] was very important, probably the best decision I could have made,” Green said. “Growing up with all my friends and this family, leaving would have probably been a bad idea, especially going to a bigger state and starting over.

“It would have been a lot harder to go out there and play basketball. I might not have been able to play out there. Because of the support I had here, playing basketball out there would have been a hard task.”

A new family

Moving in with the Moczynskis was difficult at first for Green, despite having lived there for long periods before his mother’s death.

“It was hard waking up everyday not in my house and waking up every day to a different family,” Green said. “It was a hard process, but it was the best process knowing they were comfortable enough to open their home to me.

“It was very hard, but it was the best decision I’ve made.”

The Moczynskis said nothing really changed when he became a permanent fixture in the household, as he they had already grown accustomed to him living in their home.

“Before she had passed, he had spent a lot of time with us, just not permanently,” Matthew Moczynski said. “If he needed a place to go, it was here, so we had a warm-up for him having a place to go.

“You knew something was different, but it wasn’t weird. It was normal enough.”

Matthew was glad to have Green move in.

“I have an older sister, but you can’t play sports with her, you can’t play video games with her,” Matthew Moczynski said. “We were the same age, too, so we would go to school and have all the same friends, and it was like having a best friend move in with you.”

Green was a leader in the football team’s student section as he cheered on Matthew at the Falcons’ football games. Green carried the school flag and ran onto the field prior to kickoff of Armstrong’s home opener.

“It was something that wasn’t overlooked, having someone to watch your back and having another person cheering for you,” Matthew Moczynski said.

Matthew was happy to have gained a brother when Green moved in, but Jamie and Margaret Moczynski were unsure about having gained a son and another teenager in the house calling them Mom and Dad.

“Calvin started calling me Mom, which I was very uncomfortable with being I wasn’t his biological mother,” Margaret Moczynski said. “I had to have a lot of talks with him and his family members because I felt people could be really offended by something like that, but people were OK with it as long as he felt comfortable with it.

“It was weird in the beginning to have him call me Mom, not because I didn’t love him or because I didn’t want to care for him, it’s just because of that bond between a mother and a son, and he just lost his mother.”

Green said it was easier bonding with Margaret than it had been with Jamie when he first became a permanent member of the Moczynski family.

“It was difficult calling him Dad at first because I hadn’t had a father figure in my life,” Green said. “I wasn’t really comfortable with that, but it was easier to call [Margaret] Mom, because I had experience with having a mother.

“As time has gone, I have really built a strong relationship with him, and I really look at him as a father.” From left, Jamie Moczynski, Margaret Moczynski, Calvin Green and Matthew Moczynski.

Jamie Moczynski said he remembered Green struggling with calling him Dad.

“I remember right after his mom passed and he moved in here permanently, he was kind of struggling with if he calls me Jamie, or whatever,” Jamie Moczynski said. “All of a sudden, one day I told him if he was comfortable he could call me Dad, and then he never stopped calling me Dad.

“That was weird for me at first because all of a sudden I had a new child in my house calling me Dad. He has called me Coach, he has called me a bunch of other things.”

After a while, Green began to look up to Jamie.

“I remember one time I got in his face about a disciplinary thing, and I went back to him later and asked why he didn’t smack me,” Jamie Moczynski said. “He then told me I was the only man he would listen to, which told me a lot about our relationship.

“I think he needs a man to be in his life. I’m not saying I’m the perfect man to be in his life, but he let me in and that’s important to me, because he didn’t have to.”

Healing through hoops

While the Moczynski family has played a large role in helping Green heal, he believes he would not have been able to cope with his mother’s passing if he had not had basketball, as well as the friends he made through the game, in his life.

“My teammates have all had my back and have supported me through all these years,” Green said. “It has a big impact on me knowing that everyone really cares, and that they enjoy my enthusiasm and everything I bring.”

Green has served as the emotional leader of the Armstrong boys basketball team since he first became a part of the program.

“Calvin has a big heart, and I have a sensitive spot for guys with big hearts,” Armstrong head boys basketball coach Greg Miller said. “That is how I coach, and that is what I like.

“All the guys rally around Calvin. He’s not fake, he has this love and this energy for his teammates that might seem over the top to some, but they all know he is real.”

Green’s energy was on display during the Falcons’ Senior Night victory over Coon Rapids Feb. 28. Green scored 18 points on a night when Miller allowed the team to wear pink headbands to support Green, his mother, and breast cancer awareness. Green petitioned Miller to allow him to wear pink headbands since he first joined the team, but Miller, who has a no headbands policy, declined, which he believes made Green’s Senior Night even more special.

“We were really happy he had his career game in that situation,” Miller said. “It helped him focus, and if he plays with focus and confidence, then he is a really good player.”

Green’s love for the game has convinced him that he needs to stay involved with basketball following his graduation from Armstrong this spring. Green has some interest from two collegiate programs, but no matter what happens, he knows that he will be involved with basketball in some form.

“I have thought about reffing or coaching, but I know I need to be around the game of basketball,” Green said. “I can’t just let it go, so this is something I have to continue for the rest of my life.”

Green, after losing his mother just over four years ago, believes basketball is the best possible way for him to maintain a connection with his mother.

“Every moment I’m on the court is mostly for her,” Green said. “She was mostly at every practice, she never missed a game, even when she was sick.

“She would find a way to pick herself up and make it to the game. Every game I go out there, I give it my all to make sure I can continue to have that desire to play. Even though she is not really here, I know she is still watching and that we will always have that connection with each other.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.