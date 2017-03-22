Rebels advance to state tournament

Just by taking a look at the Twitter accounts of Champlin Park boys basketball stars McKinley Wright and Theo John, one can see they are locked in on winning the first-ever team state title in Champlin Park High School history. Champlin Park senior Brian Smith yells joyfully as he holds up the Section 5AAAA trophy after the Rebels defeated Osseo 79-74 March 17. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The duo changed their Twitter profile pictures to photos from the Rebels’ second-place finish at the state tournament in 2014, as they want to be reminded of that feeling as they pursue a state title.

“[Those memories] drive us each and every day,” John said. “We have tokens like our second-place medals in our bags and it is a constant reminder of what we came up short of.”

While Wright has removed himself from social media until the conclusion of the state tournament, he said those photos and other tokens motivate him to play his best basketball every time he steps on the court.

“That’s just motivation,” Wright said. “That’s the screenshot on my phone, that’s everything.”

The Rebels took the first step toward a state championship March 17, as they earned a berth in the state tournament with a 79-74 win over Osseo in the Section 5AAAA title game.

“I think our boys have high expectations of themselves, but they need to realize they have accomplished something really great here in getting to the state tournament,” Champlin Park head boys basketball coach Mark Tuchscherer said. “I know they have higher expectations still, but they need to celebrate and be happy about this great feat.”

Semifinal game

The Rebels earned a spot in the Section 5AAAA title game with a 69-40 win over Mounds View March 14. Champlin Park and Mounds View went back-and-forth early, but the Rebels eventually put together a tremendous effort to come away with the blowout victory.

“Tonight we faced a little adversity, got into a little foul trouble and missed some shots,” Tuchscherer said. “We stuck with it, we never want to have excuses and we want to play hard, no matter what.

“When you get in foul trouble and you face those types of situations, you have to be able to respond. I thought our boys responded, buckled down and made some shots.”

Wright led the Rebels with 21 points, while Marcus Hill and Brian Smith added 10 points apiece.

Champlin Park scored only 30 first half points, while Wright scored only nine first-half points.

“We came out sloppy in the first half and didn’t play the type of defense we normally do,” Wright said. “They made some threes and that kind of woke us up a little bit and we stopped them.”

Tuchscherer believes shot selection and ball movement were keys for the Rebels in the second half.

After falling to Mounds View in sections last season, the Rebels came out inspired in the second half. Champlin Park point guard McKinley Wright drives to the basket during the Rebels’ 79-74 win over Osseo in the Section 5AAAA title game March 17. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

“This team beat us last year, so we wanted revenge and we got our revenge,” Wright said. “We won by 29, I believe it should have been more, but we played some sloppy defense and we couldn’t get some shots to fall.”

Despite the lopsided score, Tuchscherer believes the Mounds View victory set the Rebels up well for the section title game with Osseo.

“Anytime you can gain experience and learn from any kind of game, that is what you want to do,” Tuchscherer said. “Mounds View played really hard, played well and knocked down some shots, and we had to work hard.

“That’s what you want in the playoffs. Our boys also played some really great defense tonight, so I’m proud of that.”

Win over Osseo

Coming off the win over Mounds View, Osseo gave Champlin Park one of its toughest fights of the season, as the Rebels won by just five points, their smallest point differential of the season.

“It’s playoffs, so you’re not too concerned about the score at the end of the day as long as it’s in the win column,” Tuchscherer said. “It took a lot, we went up early, then got in foul trouble and had a run in the second half, but it’s playoff basketball and Osseo is a good team and they made some runs,.

“You have to be able to handle those runs and get it done, and our boys hit some key free throws down the stretch and good things happened.”

Wright led the Rebels with 31 points in the victory.

“My teammates told me we needed this bad,” Wright said. “When times got tough they told me to take over the game.

“I was comfortable and getting shots off where I wanted to. We played through some adversity tonight, they cut the lead down to three, and we kept fighting, we got stops and we scored the ball.”

Smith added 18 points, which helped him break what he calls a short shooting slump.

“I feel like I have been in a little slump recently, so it was good for me to feel I got out of it tonight,” Smith said. “I made some shots and I felt good.

“For a shooter it’s all about confidence and tonight I was confident in what I’m doing.”

After missing the state tournament last season, Champlin Park was happy to be able to get back to the Target Center.

“We have been pushing each other each and every day, but we’re not done,” John said. ‘We still have a few more games to win and then we can sit back and be happy.

“It is an amazing feeling that we can get over the mental barrier after last year. This is a different team and we have a different mindset.”

Champlin Park opened the Class 4A tournament against Chaska March 22. Stay tuned to our website, post.mnsun.com, for the latest updates on the Rebels.

