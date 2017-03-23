Champlin Park, Coon Rapids form girls hockey co-op

The Champlin Park girls hockey program will have new faces, new colors and a new team name next season, as it was announced March 22 that Champlin Park and Coon Rapids have formed a girls hockey co-op beginning with the 2017-18 season.

“I think the boosters from both sides are excited, the kids are excited, the parents are excited and I know the coaching staff is excited,” Champlin Park head girls hockey coach Jim Koltes said. “It’s going to be housed under Champlin park, but we’ll get new uniforms with some Cardinal color in them, the name right now will be Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.”

Koltes said this is not the first time a Champlin Park/Coon Rapids co-op has been discussed.

“Two years ago when they combined with Spring Lake Park they had come to us and talked about doing it,” Koltes said. “It just wasn’t the right time for Champlin Park, it was rushed, a real late deal.

“It was something we didn’t need and the Spring lake Park thing went on.”

After the two-year co-op expired following the 2016-17 season, Koltes said the option for Coon Rapids was to join either Champlin Park or Anoka, with Champlin Park getting the first opportunity to willfully adopt the co-op.

“Instead of them being at Spring Lake Park having to follow Spring Lake Park’s rules, they moved it back here to be with us,” Koltes said. “We were going to get it one way or another, but by us making the decision we can control how well it will work.”

Koltes said the co-op gives Champlin Park the flexibility it needs at the youth level.

“It’s going to work, it’s going to be fine,” Koltes said. “Our youth programs have already been doing it, so that gives us even more numbers.

“Even though we have the numbers at Champlin Park to do all the levels, it gets all the kids playing at the right level, development-wise.

“That will allow us to have two 15 teams, three 12 teams and three 10 teams, and then get kids at the right level,” Koltes added. “I think that’s more important because now you’re not skipping out on the kids on the border of A and B teams.”

While the co-op did not become official until March 22, Koltes said the process began in mid-January. Champlin park and Coon rapids had to get full approval from the fellow Northwest Suburban Conference teams, an 80 percent approval rate from the section, a stamp of approval from the school board and approval from the Minnesota State High School League.

“It was a given that we would petition the high school league for them to come with us,” Koltes said. “The only tricky point was that it was two big Class 2A schools coming together trying to do this, but they passed it.”

Koltes expects roughly 14 kids to come in from Coon Rapids.

“The kids that played Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids varsity last year, it looks like they had two kids play on their second line,” Koltes said. “We got a goaltender coming up from the 15s and a couple defenseman, and a couple kids that played third line, so we have about eight kids coming into the program from the high school.

“That’s not counting the 15s program over there.”

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids will have to annually apply for the co-op, but Koltes doesn’t see the partnership ending any time soon.

“If we go on and win two state championships in a row, they will probably halt the co-op, but it’s pretty safe,” Koltes said. “There are a lot of precedents with Armstrong/Cooper and now it’s going to be Osseo with Park Center, so there are a lot of these co-ops popping up, so I don’t see any problem with this.

“It’s a year-to-year co-op, but I don’t see it any time soon not being a co-op.”

