Champlin Park earns spot in state title game

The Champlin Park boys basketball team is in position to win the Rebels’ first-ever team state title, as the Rebels advanced to the Class 4A state title game with a 70-62 win over Wayzata March 23. Champlin Park’s McKinley Wright drives past two Wayzata defenders during the Rebels’ Class 4A state semifinal game against the Trojans March 23. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

McKinley Wright led the Rebels with 21 points, while Theo John added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Ryan Lindberg led the Trojans with 21 points, while Jacob Beeninga added 15 points.

The Rebels got off to a slow start to the half on both sides of the ball, as Wayzata hit its first four shots from the field to take a 11-0 lead after the game’s first two minutes and 19 seconds.

Champlin Park then went on a 13-4 run to bring it to 15-13 Wayzata. After that point the Rebels were able to tie the game, but were unable to take the lead in the first half, as Wayzata entered halftime with a 34-31 lead.

John led the Rebels with 10 first-half points and three first-half blocks, while Wright added nine for the Rebels.

Beeninga led Wayzata with 13 first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-3 from the three-point line.

Champlin Park kicked off the second half with an alley-oop pass from Wright to John and the energy never wavered. Champlin Park took its first lead of the game with 16:31 left on a breakaway layup by D.J. Hunter after a Wright steal.

Champlin Park and Wayzata went back-and-forth after that point, with each team able to hold leads throughout most of the second half. The Trojans eventually were able to tie the game at 50 with 5:32 left.

From that point on Champlin Park went on a 15-5 run to take a 65-55 lead with 1:15 left to play. two three-pointers from Brian Smith and a put back dunk from John gave the Rebels the push they needed to close out the game.

Champlin Park (31-0) will play the winner of Maple Grove/Apple Valley for the Class 4A state title at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Target Center. This is the second time in three years the Rebels have advanced to the state title game.

