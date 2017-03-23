Pirates’ season ends at sections

The Park Center boys basketball team entered the 2016-17 with high aspirations following a successful 2015-16 season. Park Center’s Khari Broadway drives to the basket during Park Center’s 62-61 loss to Osseo March 14. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The Pirates posted an overall record of 21-7, but they fell short of earning a trip to the state tournament, as their season ended with a 62-61 loss to Osseo March 14.

“I’m really proud of our seniors, Losini Kamara, Derrick Ogechi and Xavier Bonner, for helping our program take a jump,” Ware said. “Last year we were 17-11, this year we were 21-7 in a very competitive conference with the likes of Maple Grove, Champlin and Armstrong.

“I’m very proud of those guys and I’m very hopeful for us in the future.”

The Pirates got off to a slow start against Osseo, as the Orioles took a 37-24 lead into halftime. Then, to start the second half, Park Center began to give Osseo a fight for the lead.

“It was really just their defensive intensity,” Ware said. “They realized this is it and there’s nothing left to save, so the defensive intensity got stronger as the game went on, which is pretty common for our team in games like this.

“Our defense generally gets stronger as we go.”

A three-pointer by Kamara fell short just before the buzzer, and a put back basket left the Pirates one point short of sending the game to overtime.

“I feel like we had a chance, but we didn’t execute like we wanted to,” Kamara said. ‘We have to give props to them, Osseo came to play.

“We should have played as hard as we did in the second half in the first half.”

Ware credited his younger players for playing large roles in the Pirates’ second-half surge.

“I thought Dain Dainja, Khari Broadway, D.J. Purnell, those guys really stepped up,” Ware said. “They took a big step forward, they came in with defensive intensity and changed the game by swinging things back our way.

“Osseo held the ball a little bit, which made their offense stagnant and it gave us the ability to score and cut into that lead.”

Khari Broadway led the Pirates with 17 points, with most of his damage coming in the second half.

“I knew I had to come out with a lot of heart,” Broadway said. “We were down and we had to get back in the groove.

“We needed to get everybody involved. We really wanted it, so we all came together and said we had to get it done. That was a good team that we just lost to, so it took all of us to get it done.”

Kamara added 14 points and Dainja scored 12 for Park Center.

The loss not only ended the Pirates’ season, but it also ended the Park Center careers of the Pirates’ seniors.

“My time here has been great,” Ogechi said. “There have been lots of ups and downs, but we’re starting to build a winning program now.”

“It has been an honor to play for Park Center,” Bonner said. “I grew up watching Quinton Hooker and I always wanted to fill his shoes and lead my team as best as I can.”

While the Pirates will lose some quality talent to graduation, Park Center is returning a lot of quality talent for next season.

“I feel really good about our returners,” Ware said. “I think we had speed, we have athleticism and we have size, obviously with Dain inside.

“I just got done talking with the underclassmen and I said our goal is to do what Champlin did last year, play a tough schedule again at the 4A level, play the best and try to make a run like they did.”

