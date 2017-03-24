Park Center wins consolation championship

The Park Center girls basketball team entered the Class 4A state tournament as one of the state’s hottest teams, as it won 14 straight games entering the tournament. Park Center senior guard Ann Simonet drives to the basket during the Pirates’ 75-65 loss to Eastview in the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament opener. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Park Center faced another red-hot team in Eastview to open the tournament, and the Pirates quickly found that it is difficult to stop all of the Lightning’s scoring weapons.

Park Center held a 30-26 advantage after the first half, but the Lightning rode a second half surge to take a three-point lead with just 47 seconds left,

Then Ann Simonet hit her third NBA-range three-pointer of the game to force overtime.

“It’s more the lines on the court,” Simonet said. “I wasn’t really planning on those threes, it just kind of got the ball, shot it and put it up.

“It went in, so I just kept shooting them.”

Park Center was unable to take the lead for long in overtime, as the Pirates fell 75-65.

“We focused in on the players we had to focus in on, and that’s all you want when you go against a team as good as Eastview,” Park Center head girls basketball coach Chris VanderHyde said. “It came down to the last play, and in overtime [Eastview freshman] Macy Guebert hits the three, the runner and two more.

“I just don’t know how you stop all those weapons. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re good shooters.”

Mikayla Hayes led the Pirates with 23 points and nine rebounds.

“I have been not our only big, but our biggest player on the team,” Hayes said. “It has been my role to get down there and fight with the bigs.

“We have a small team compared to other people, so battling down there was my job.”

Hayes scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and overtime.

“I know I’m a role player on this team, and I knew my team can’t afford to have me play like that,” Hayes said. “It is up to me, I bring energy all around, so I know when I score and play defense that it gets us up.”

Consolation tourney

While the loss in the opening round of the tournament would have ended the Pirates’ season in previous years, the addition of a consolation tournament kept Park Center’s season alive.

“I’m a senior and I’m so excited for the consolation game,” Simonet said. “I love my team, they’re like family to me.”

“We want this,” Hayes said. “We all wanted to play another game, I wanted one more game with my teammates and we knew we would have to do what we know we can do if we were going to win this time.”

Park Center opened the consolation tournament against Minnetonka, a team that defeated the Pirates 60-55 in the regular season.

The Pirates came out slow in the first half against the Skippers, as Minnetonka entered halftime with a 34-31 lead.

VanderHyde then used halftime to allow his team to regroup.

Park Center outscored the Skippers 43-26 in the second half to advance to the consolation championship game with a 74-60 victory. Park Center senior center Mikayla Hayes goes up for a turnaround jumper during the Pirates’ 75-65 loss to Eastview in the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament opener. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

“We talked about controlling our emotions and playing in the realm of what we can do,” VanderHyde said. “You can only control what you can control, and I thought we did a great job of that in the second half.

“I’m proud of the way the girls responded in the second half. I’m proud of the way the girls defended in the second half, better than we did in the first half and we got some easy transition baskets and we did some good things offensively.”

The win was also a milestone for the Park Center girls basketball program.

“I think this is the first time Park Center has beat Minnetonka in girls basketball,” VanderHyde said. “That fact alone is a good thing to hang our hats on and it was our motivation coming in.

“We get to play one more game and extend the season one more game.”

Hayes led the Pirates with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Hayes scored 16 points in the second half to lead the Pirates’ second-half surge.

“She is a great player and we were watching in the first half how they were defending her and we didn’t do a good job making reads and seeing what they were doing defensively, because Mikayla was available in the first half,” VanderHyde said. “The girls came out and did a good job executing.

“Mikayla is a great player and we love her to death, but it takes the whole team to be able to get her to those 16 points and to get her the looks we know she is capable of finishing.”

Park Center played a familiar foe in the consolation championship game in Andover, a Northwest Suburban Conference rival. The Pirates played two consistent halves to win the game 55-45.

Danielle Schaub led the Pirates with 12 points, while junior Meghan DuBois added 11.

Despite not winning the state championship, VanderHyde said the team’s goal was to win a championship for the team’s three seniors: Hayes, Simonet and Schaub.

“This has honestly been the best experience I have ever had, I wouldn’t want to be with anybody else,” Hayes said. “Having a new coach come in my freshman year, he started off great with the two championships and my teammate shave helped me grow up as a player and as a leader.”

Park Center ended the season with a 26-6 record.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.