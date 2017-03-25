Apple Valley ends Champlin Park’s unbeaten streak

The Champlin Park boys basketball team fell short of an undefeated season, as the Rebels fell 60-54 to Apple Valley in the Class 4A state title game March 25. Theo John rises up for a shot in the first half of Champlin Park’s Class 4A state title bout with Apple Valley March 25. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Marcus Hill led the Rebels with 15 points, while Wright added 14 points and John scored 12 points.

Tre Jones led Apple Valley with 24 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in the state title victory

Champlin Park and Apple Valley matched each other blow-for-blow through the first half of play. with Apple Valley holding the half’s biggest lead at five points before Champlin Park came back to re-capture the lead.

Marcus Hill scored back-to-back layups to give Champlin Park a 24-23 lead with 2:58 left in the first half. Champlin park did not relinquish that lead for the rest of the half, as the Rebels entered halftime with a 27-25 advantage.

John scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots in the first half to lead the Rebels. Wright added eight points for Champlin Park.

Jones led Apple Valley with 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Apple Valley came out hot in the second half, and took a 35-31 lead with 13:30 left in the game.

Then Champlin Park began to heat up. John recorded two blocks on a single defensive possession and Hill hit two free throws and a layup, and Wright added a floater to give the Rebels a two-point lead with 12:15 left in the game. Apple Valley eventually took back the momentum after Champlin Park got in foul trouble mid-way through the first half and took a 39-37 lead

The Rebels used a TV timeout to their advantage, as the Rebels went on a 7-0 run coming out of the timeout to take a 44-39 lead with 9:25 left.

Like it did all game, Apple Valley fought to take the lead before the Rebels tied the game at 52 with 1:32 left.

Apple Valley took a 54-52 lead before taking a 56-54 lead with 41.4 seconds left in the game. Apple Valley got back-to-back buckets with 10.5 seconds to play to give the Eagles a six-point advantage with 12.8 seconds left.

Champlin Park ended the 2016-17 season with a 31-1 record.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.