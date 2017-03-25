VanderHyde steps down to join Gustavus

Park Center head girls basketball coach Chris VanderHyde has stepped down from his position to join Gustavus Adolphus College as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team. Former Park Center head girls basketball coach Chris VanderHyde celebrates the Pirates’ Section 5AAAA title by swinging the game net. VanderHyde stepped down as the Pirates’ head coach March 24. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

VanderHyde said his position will entail analyzing the team’s offensive and defensive schemes, recruiting within the Twin Cities and organizing scout teams for Gustavus.

“I’m excited. It’s a big opportunity, I think,” VanderHyde said. “Opportunities like this don’t come along every day, especially at a place like Gustavus, with the basketball prestige they have.”

“Assistant coaching jobs don’t come open there very often, so it’s a great opportunity and I’m blessed that they would even consider me for that position.”

VanderHyde posted a coaching record of 100-26 (79.4 win percentage) while at Park Center.

“It’s been amazing, and this has been really emotional for me,” VanderHyde said. “When I got to Park Center I was coming out of a situation in which I was at Bethel with the men’s program, and the coach did not get his contract renewed, so it was up in flux what I was going to do. I was heartbroken.

“The Park Center position was made aware to me by [Bethel head women’s basketball coach Jon Herbrechtsmeyer], I applied for it and ever since the day I took over it has been more fulfilling for me, working with the girls and families in Brooklyn Park and Park Center. It’s a great basketball community and it definitely re-invigorated and re-energized me.”

VanderHyde said he did not plan to leave Park Center, but he could not turn down the opportunity to join Gustavus.

“The coach I will be replacing resigned at the end of the basketball season for Gustavus in February,” VanderHyde said. “I wasn’t looking for another job, I was preparing stuff for next year for Park Center.

“I never applied anywhere, but the head coach called me and told me he would love to have me if I had the chance to go over there. They had a position open, and at the time I told them I wanted to finish the year at Park Center, do a great job with the girls and get back to them after the season.”

After sitting down with the Gustavus staff, VanderHyde was convinced Gustavus was the place to go.

“Their coaching staff was at the boys’ state tournament [last week], so I went down, sat in their suite with them and we talked through things,” VanderHyde said. “I told them I would love to come aboard if they still wanted me.”

VanderHyde sat down with Park Center’s returning players March 24.

“It was tough for me,” VanderHyde said. “It was tough for me to tell them and it was an emotional situation for me.

“To look at all those girls and know I won’t be coaching them next year was a hard deal.”

While Park Center was able to accomplish great things during VanderHyde’s tenure, he believes the Pirates will continue to succeed because of the program’s elite talent.

“I feel I have just been along for the journey these past four years,” VanderHyde said. “There have been such great players and so many great people.

“I have enjoyed every second of it and it would take something pretty special to pull me away from it, but I think this is a pretty special opportunity that doesn’t come along very often.”

