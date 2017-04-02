Brooklyn Park prepares for immigration resolution vote

After meetings on March 23 and 25, the Brooklyn Park City Council and staff members capped off a series of community engagement and public input events in preparation for a vote on a tabled resolution at the March 27 council meeting.

On Feb. 13, Councilmember Susan Pha brought a resolution to the council that declared support for immigrants, refugees and Muslims. The resolution was tabled after some council members said they wanted to engage with community members and consider a list of action items to accompany the resolution.

Since then, the city has held no fewer than 16 meetings related to immigration. Several of these meetings have focused on an explanation of the Brooklyn Park Police Department’s immigration enforcement policy and practices.

At a March 23 meeting, city staff members asked residents to fill out surveys measuring public support for potential action items that could be proposed at the March 27 meeting. From left to right, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, attorney Mai Neng Moua and attorney Kwao Amegashie. (Sun Post photo by Kevin Miller)

Pha’s resolution has been amended since it was first introduced and tabled. The amended version is called “Resolution Declaring Support for the Rich Diversity of our Community.” A motion to amend the resolution was made by Pha and seconded by Mayor Jeff Lunde. No vote was taken on the amendment because the agenda item was tabled.

Legal questions

Immigration attorneys Mai Neng Moua and Kwao Amegashie were available to answer residents’ legal questions in the Brooklyn Park council chambers March 21.

Moua said it is important for immigrants to remember their legal protections, such as the right to remain silent if they are questioned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Brooklyn Park has a large number of immigrants who fled Liberia as a result of civil unrest or the Ebola crisis. Many of these immigrants entered the country legally through immigration statuses known as Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure.

Temporary Protected Status is provided to immigrants in the United States who are temporarily unable to return home because of an ongoing armed conflict, an environmental disaster or other extraordinary circumstances.

For Liberians, Temporary Protected Status expires May 21, 2017. When it expires, the immigrant will return to whatever immigration status they had prior to the protected designation. Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians does not expire until March 31, 2018 and can be extended at the discretion of the president.

Amegashie said immigrants who are under Temporary Protected Status may still have legal recourse that can be pursued to obtain a legal immigration status. For instance, if an immigrant was filing for asylum status before obtaining protected status, their attorney can continue pursuing asylum where they left off, he said.

There are other means for becoming a permanent resident, Amegashie said.

“What to do when TPS is canceled, [is] talk to somebody, have a frank and honest conversation with an attorney or social agency and try to sort out where you are in the process, or you can start now actually,” Amegashie said.

Due to the complex nature of immigration law, advice is best given on a case-by-case nature, Moua said.

Moua said that no one should take legal advice from those who are not attorneys, and anyone seeking legal advice should confirm that the person is Bar certified.

Amegashie said pro-bono legal advice is available for those who cannot afford to pay an attorney.

Police and enforcement

On March 21, community members were given a chance to ask Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon about their immigration enforcement policies and practices.

During the meeting, both Enevoldsen and Gannon said their departments will not enforce immigration laws.

“Immigration [status] has no bearing whatsoever on our ability to investigate state and local crimes, which is we’re tasked to do,” Enevoldsen said.

The department will cooperate with federal criminal investigations, Enevoldsen said. It will not cooperate with federal civil investigations, he said.

Victims of crimes would be reluctant to call the police if they are afraid the local police will try to have them deported, Enevoldsen said.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department will not be deputize with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Delegation of Immigration Authority Section 287(g) Immigration and Nationality Act, Enevoldsen said.

ICE detainer requests, which ask police departments to detain individuals already in custody without a federal warrant or court order, will not be honored in the Brooklyn Park jail, Enevoldsen said.

Moua said that in Minnesota, courts have found that if a department honors an ICE detainer and detains someone without charges or a federal warrant beyond the legal period, the detainee has had their Fourth Amendment rights violated.

“I did some research into what a detainer is … and that’s actually the very beginning of an investigation,” Gannon said. “It’s very easy for my officers and detectives to think about, if they had just started an investigation on a crime, would they automatically put somebody in custody? We wouldn’t do that,” he said.

“Both the Brooklyns mirror each others’ policy,” Gannon added.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is currently in the process of revising its immigration policy to reflect the oversight practices it has in place.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]