Charged cases down in Brooklyn Park for 2016, county attorney says

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman addressed the Brooklyn Park City Council during its March 27 meeting. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman addressed the Brooklyn Park City Council during its March 27 meeting. (Sun Post photo by Kevin Miller)

In Brooklyn Park, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 55 fewer cases in 2016 than in 2015. In 2016, 173 cases were charged, as opposed to 228 in 2015 and 166 in 2014.

“What we’ve seen is a drop a bit in property crimes, but also in violent crimes,” Freeman said.

While the overall number of cases was higher in 2016 than in 2014, there were fewer property crimes charged in 2016, Freeman said.

“Most of the violent crimes were not rapes or homicides or first-degree assaults, but were of the more petty nature, and I think that’s very positive,” Freeman added.

The drop in crime compared to last year is in part a result of the cooperation between residents and the Brooklyn Park Police Department, Freeman said.

“A lot of people are working hard to try to reduce crime,” he said. “If we don’t have good witnesses, we can’t do our cases.”

At trial, the attorney’s office has a success rate or guilty verdict “in excess of 92 percent” of its cases, Freeman said.

“If it was higher than that, we probably were not charging cases we should, and if its lower than that, we’re charging cases we shouldn’t,” he said.

Special courts exist in Hennepin County for those suffering from drug addiction, chronic mental health issues, or those who are veterans suffering from either mental health disorders or drug addiction as a result of their service.

The county attorney’s office is working to “recognize the difference … between those people who use drugs because they are addicted and those people who use drugs to make money,” Freeman said. “We don’t want to incarcerate addicts. We don’t want to incarcerate smaller crimes. We want to save those for people who commit the serious, violent personal crimes.

“It costs an average of $50,000 a year per person to have someone in prison,” Freeman added. “You can send those folks to our fine community colleges for half that cost, and we ought to do that where we can.”

It is important to keep kids from entering the criminal justice system at a young age, Freeman said.

“We work very hard in the county attorney’s office to keep them out of the system,” he said.

During the past eight years, there has been a 70 percent drop in youth involvement with the criminal justice system, Freeman said.

Mistakes made by children “should not mar [them] for the rest of their [lives],” Freeman said. “We work very hard in juvenile diversion. Why did the kid do this? How can we help them not do it again? They stole a couple things from Walgreens? ‘C’mon, kid. Cut it out, don’t do it again, return it, pay for what you stole and apologize.’ And if we do that in the right way, they’ll never do a crime again, and that’s what we need to do.”

Freeman said when dealing with difficult cases, the office is trying to be as transparent as possible. For instance, in the shooting of Jamar Clark, rather than use a grand jury, Freeman made a decision himself and made all the documents involved in that decision available online.

“When I made my decision, I issued a report and every police report, every piece of forensic, the autopsy, the forensics were all online,” he said. “Some people disagreed, but they couldn’t disagree with the incredible transparency that we tried to do, and we’ll see in the election of 2018 if the voters approve what I did.”

The attorney’s office is aggressive in pursuing firearm-related charges for those with violent felonies, Freeman said.

“People have a right under the Second Amendment to carry a gun, but not after they’ve committed a violent felony,” he said. “You commit a violent felony, you’ve lost your right to carry a gun, and we enforce that vigorously because we find that those are the folks who are around people getting shot or their shooting other people. So, that’s a 60 month penalty. We’re very aggressive about that, and I’m proud we are.”

