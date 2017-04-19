Housing development proposed at 93rd and Regent in Brooklyn Park

Developers have proposed the construction of a residential housing development at the northeast corner of 93rd Avenue North and Regent Avenue North. The development would feature two different housing products types: attached row townhomes and detached single-family homes.

The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended approval of the plat and conditional-use permit for the development at its April 12 meeting.

The proposal was brought to the city by a partnership between CalAtlantic Homes and True Gravity Ventures. CalAtlantic is proposing the row townhomes, and True Gravity Ventures is proposing their Flex & Grow Homes single-family homes product. A digital rendering of the proposed development Amesbury Place. (Submitted graphic)

The partnership used similar products to revive the Wickford Village development after it was abandoned due to market conditions. Wickford Village is nearly full, and the partnership wants to start work on the new development, which is called Amesbury Place, said Rob Wachholz of True Gravity.

Of the 98 proposed residential units for the site, 76 would be row townhomes and 22 would be Flex & Grow Homes. This makes for 7.69 units per acre. The site is zoned for medium-density residential, which allows for no more than 9 units per acre.

Some residents expressed concern regarding the density of units and said that they were worried about increased traffic on 93rd Avenue.

The developers have proposed a single landscaping, snow removal and street maintenance contract for the site. They have also proposed using the same landscaping elements, hardscapes such as fencing and mailboxes and complimentary color palates for all buildings on the site.

Commissioner Amy Hansen said she was disappointed that the development does not feature a shared green space. Wachholz said the partnership gave preference to larger lot sizes for detached housing rather than to a shared green space.

The site is accessed through two points on 93rd Avenue.

The Flex & Grow Homes product is offered in several sizes and can be altered to accommodate additional family members, a home office or rental space, Wachholz said. Specifically, the plumbing in the house is set up to accommodate additional bathrooms or a small kitchen in the basement of some models, Wachholz said.

Attached units would be constructed on the western half of the development and would be the same units that were constructed in Wickford Village. Detached units will be on the eastern half and would have rear-loaded garages accessed from a private alley.

The property owner has land credits that cover park dedication fees from when the Edinburgh USA golf course was donated to the city in the 1980s.

