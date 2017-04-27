Scene & Heard: Wizard World is coming to Minneapolis, and giveaways are coming along for the ride

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

For one glorious weekend every spring, the geek, nerd, anime enthusiast and pop culture junkie populations of the Twin Cities converge on the Minneapolis Convention Center for Wizard World Comic Con.

This year’s festivities will get underway Friday, May 5, and continue through Sunday, May 7.

The weekend will be filled with panels on everything from cosplay to art to how Rotten Tomatoes is turning people off of the DC Cinematic Universe (I disagree, but digress). There will also be “Doctor Who” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” themed yoga, costume contests, music and vendors peddling everything from comics to action figures and artwork.

Also celebrities. There will certainly be plenty of celebrities on hand, including Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman of “Doctor Who” fame; Nichelle Nichols – “Star Trek’s” Uhura; Peter Tork and Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees; and Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Nicholas Brendan from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” But perhaps the biggest (and most infamous) name on the list is Charlie Sheen.

Joining the actors will be a slew of artists whose credits range from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” to “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” to “Muppet Babies” to Disney’s “Aladdin.”

While tickets are still available for Wizard World weekend – along with autograph and photo packages for the celebrity guests – the fine folks at Wizard World and Allied Integrated Marketing have partnered with us to give away five pairs of tickets to the event.

The giveaways will be conducted right here through the Scene & Heard blog, as well as on Facebook and Twitter starting Monday, May 1.

To get ahead of the curve on your chances to win, head over to Facebook and like Scene & Heard – facebook.com/JaredMovies – and the Sun Current – facebook.com/SunCurrentCentral.

And follow both accounts on Twitter – twitter.com/JaredMovies and twitter.com/SunCurrent.

And while you’re at it, show some social media love to our promotional partners over at Allied Integrated Marketing – facebook.com/AlliedIMMpls and twitter.com/AlliedIMMpls.

To see a full list of celebrity guests, artists, vendors, schedule of events and ticket information for Wizard World Minneapolis, go to wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

In addition to giveaways, keep an eye on this blog and social media for additional stories and details about Wizard World.

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at facebook.com/JaredMovies.