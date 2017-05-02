Letter: Bravo to Melissa Hortman

To the Editor:

The Sun Post’s April 13 edition that described in detail Minnesota House Minority Leaders remarks to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room to attend an important debate as “controversial” deserves comment.

So as not to assume that this writer may be politically biased, for the record, let me state that I am not a Republican. Nor am I a Democrat. I am politically independent.

Bravo to Melissa Hortman! This young lady deserves praise, not retribution. She reminds me of the late popular television character Mary Tyler Moore. Her boss, ed Abner praised her for having “lots of spunk.”

The Republican majority House members who believed playing cards in the retiring room was more important than participating in a floor house debated termed Hortman’s actions as being inappropriate were not elected and paid to play games. Hortman had every right to call them to task and to engage them in an important House floor debate.

Instead of an apology request for Hortman, the 100 percent white male Republican house members’ actions could and should be termed to be disgraceful.

Stanley J. Kondziolka

Brooklyn Park