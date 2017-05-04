Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF NEW HOPE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the City of New Hope, Minnesota, in the City Hall at 4401 Xylon Avenue North, until 10 A.M., CDT, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

2017 Crack Repair & Seal Coat, City Project No. 998

In general, Work consists of the following approximate quantities:

11,000 LBS Crack Seal (Route and Seal)

110,000 SQ YD Seal Coat Aggregate, FA-2 (Mod), Trap Rock

27,000 GAL Bituminous Material for Seal Coat

115,000 SQ YD Bituminous Material for Fog Seal

20,000 LF Roadway Striping – Paint

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com for $20 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc #5083219 on the websites Project Search page. Paper Bidding Documents may also be viewed at the City of New Hope and at Stantec, 2335 Highway 36 West, St. Paul, MN 55113, (651) 636-4600.

Direct inquiries to Engineers Project Manager, Kellie Schlegel, at (651) 604-4734.

Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of the amount of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to retain the deposits of the 3 lowest Bidders for a period not to exceed 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to the best interests of the Owner.

Kirk McDonald, City Manager

City of New Hope, Minnesota

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

May 4, 2017

682321

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/05/682321-1.pdf