Brooklyn Park, other law enforcement recruiting to increase diversity

The Brooklyn Park Police department partnered with the FBI, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department, the Metro Transit Police and North Hennepin Community College for a large-scale law enforcement recruitment event titled “Become the Force” on April 26. The intent this event was to recruit people of color and youth for their departments.

The event featured simulations that explained the day-to-day officer experience, as well as informational tables where students at North Hennepin and from around the metro could ask law enforcement questions about their profession. Other exhibits such as a K-9 demonstration and crime labs were available for viewing as well.

“What we’re really doing here is we’re doing two things: we’re recruiting police officers, and we’re connecting with the youth in our community,” said Mark Bruley, deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Students and a Brooklyn Park police officer in a simulated pull-over situation. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

In an effort to increase the number of officers of color in the Brooklyn Park force, the department has increased recruiting efforts for its cadet program. In the program, the department funds a cadet’s education while they work as community service officers.

These officers wear light blue uniforms and provide support for fully-vested officers, performing lighter duty while learning the ropes. If cadets graduate and stay in the program, they are promoted to full police officer status and pay.

“We’ve actually bussed in high school kids from all over the metro as far as Eden Prairie … and they’re learning through scenarios, they’re learning through talking to officers, exhibits, demonstrations, all aspects about what we do in law enforcement,” Bruley said.

While Brooklyn Park’s population is approximately 54 percent people of color, its police force is approximately 14 percent people of color. In 2010, the force was approximately 7 percent people of color.

The police department conducted a study with the University of Minnesota early in 2016 to try to determine why it was having difficulty increasing its diversity. The results showed that people of color have not been pursuing careers in law enforcement.

“The city of Brooklyn Park, where many of these kids are from, is 54 percent people of color, so we know we have a huge asset in our own community,” Bruley said. “Our goal in Brooklyn Park is to have our police department reflect the community, and it doesn’t do that right now.

“We know we have work to do,” Bruley added.

There are specific curricula and certifications a prospective officer must get before becoming a police officer, per state regulations.

“The reality is, African-Americans are not seeking out this profession in any real numbers,” Bruley said. “The numbers are so low that we’re roughly splitting about 25 African-Americans a year eligible to be police officers amongst 463 police agencies,” Bruley said.

“Just this week, we promoted five of our cadets to police officers. They’re in training right now, and those five cadets all brought diversity to our police department,” Bruley said. “So we’re already starting to reap the rewards of this kind of work … and so we’re excited about the future.”

