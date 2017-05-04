Metro Paint-A-Thon seeks volunteers

The Metro Paint-A-Thon seeks volunteer teams to help complete upcoming projects. Paint Weekend will be Aug. 5-6 with flexibility in the dates to accommodate individual teams schedules.

The organization serves the seven-county metro region, providing low-income seniors and people with disabilities house painting and repair services. Volunteer teams scrape, prime, and paint exteriors of garages, homes, sheds, and fences.

Volunteers also have the option of performing minor repairs needed by residents.

Teams must register by June 1. For more information or to register, contact Carolyn Henning at 612-276-1579 or [email protected]