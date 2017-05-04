Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of Brooklyn Center City Hall at 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, on Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, to hear and pass upon all objections, if any, to the proposed special assessments for the following improvements:

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 2016-05

Street resurfacing rehabilitation (mill and overlay) of the existing pavement, miscellaneous repairs of concrete curb and gutter and driveway aprons and boulevard restoration. The total amount proposed to be assessed for street improvements is $32,987.33. The interest rate on the assessment is 3.5 percent. It is proposed to assess street improvements to the benefited properties abutting the streets within the following described areas: 57th Avenue from Humboldt Avenue to Interstate 94.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 2017-10

Street resurfacing rehabilitation (mill and overlay) of the existing pavement, miscellaneous repairs of concrete curb and gutter and driveway aprons, miscellaneous repairs of sidewalk on France Avenue, replacement of trail on south side of 69th Avenue, rehabilitation of traffic signal system at 69th Avenue and France Avenue and boulevard restoration. The total amount proposed to be assessed for street improvements is $219,584.76. The interest rate on the assessment is 3.5 percent. It is proposed to assess street improvements to the benefited properties abutting the streets within the following described areas: 69th Avenue from Shingle Creek Parkway to Dupont Avenue and France Avenue from 69th Avenue to the north City limits.

PROCEDURAL INFORMATION FOR OBJECTIONS TO SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

An owner may appeal a special assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the special assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. No such appeal as to the amount of a special assessment for a specific parcel of land may be made unless the owner has filed a written objection to that special assessment, signed by the affected property owner, with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or has presented such a written objection to the presiding officer at the hearing.

Special assessment amounts for specific parcels of land have been calculated in accordance with the Citys Special Assessment Policy. These special assessments are now on file at City Hall with the City Clerk and open to public inspection. Written or oral objections to the proposed special assessments will be considered at this meeting, but the City Council may consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual special assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.

DEFERRED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

Under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, the City Council may, at its discretion, defer the payment of some or all of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, or by a person retired due to permanent and total disability for whom it would be a hardship to make payment. The amount to be assessed is based on the applicants income.

For further information regarding deferred assessments and application forms, please contact the Engineering Division at 763-569-3340.

AUXILIARY AIDS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Auxiliary aids for persons with disabilities are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance of the hearing. Please contact the City Clerk at 763-569 3300 to make arrangements.

Sharon Knutson, City Clerk

By order of the City Council

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

May 4, 2017

682677