Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

PROPOSED VACATION OF DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

7:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017

CRYSTAL CITY HALL (4141 DOUGLAS DR N)

The Crystal City Council will consider a request from SVK Development to vacate part of an existing 10.5 wide drainage and utility easement in the Gardendale Subdivision:

There is an existing 10.5 wide drainage and utility easement on the south side of the lot at 3219 Georgia Avenue North. A single-family home is proposed to be built on the lot.

The applicant was to install a new storm sewer pipe within the 10.5 easement. Rather than installing the pipe the applicant is proposing to grade the rear and north side yards of the property to achieve overland drainage to a recently installed stormwater outlet.

This regrading will allow the 10.5 wide easement to be reduced to 5 wide.

Citizens may view the proposal at Crystal City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at www.crystalmn.gov/public_hearing_notices.php The City Council staff report will be available for viewing after May 12 at www.crystalmn.gov/city_government/council_meetings_and_agendas.php

To discuss the proposal or submit written comments for the record, please contact Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal, MN 55422 at [email protected] or 763-531-1142.

To speak directly to the City Council, please attend the public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Crystal City Hall.

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Crystal will meet on May 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, in said City, to consider a request to vacate a part of a drainage and utility easement at 3219 Georgia Avenue North. Persons desiring to be heard are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments prior to the date of the hearing to: Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422. Auxiliary aids for handicap persons are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Clerk at 763-531-1145 to make arrangements. Deaf and Hard of Hearing callers should contact the Minnesota Relay Service at 800-627-3529 V/TTY or call 711 to be connected to a TTY.

City Clerk

Chrissy Serres

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

May 4, 2017

682694