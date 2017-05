The Diggers Garden Club will host its 52nd annual flower show 2-7 p.m. July 7 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 8 at Copperfield Hill Senior Living Center, 4200 40th Avenue N., Robbinsdale.

The public is welcomed to submit entries from 2-8 p.m. July 6 and 7-9:30 a.m. July 7 in the first floor community room.

Parking is located in the rear of the building. Attendees can ring the front bell for entrance.