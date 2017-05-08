The Crystal Police reports April 26-May 3 included these incidents:

One vehicle crash report, five reports of assault, eight reports of burglary, three controlled substance possession reports, three criminal damage reports, four disorderly conduct reports, one report of a found bicycle, one fraud report, one report of government obstruction, two reports of littering, six juvenile delinquency reports, two reports of underage liquor sales, one report of pawning property without consent, one report of robbery, seven reports of theft, six miscellaneous traffic reports, two reports of hit-and-run crashes, 11 reports of driving while impaired, three reports of open bottle violations, and two reports of speeding.

April 26, 7:45 a.m. – A 36-year-old female was arrested in the 6700 block of 51st Avenue North for assault and disorderly conduct.

April 26, 11:42 p.m. – A 31-year-old female was arrested near 51st Avenue and Toledo Avenue for driving while impaired, controlled substance possession, open container law violation and driving after license suspension.

April 28, 2:43 a.m. – A 36-year-old male was arrested near 47th Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired, open container law violation, and controlled substance possession.

April 28, 3 a.m. – A 37-year-old female was arrested near County Roads 10 and 81 for driving while impaired.

April 28, 3:04 a.m. – A 50-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and Noble Avenue for driving while impaired.

April 28, 11:42 p.m. – A 19-year-old male was arrested near for open container law violation, giving false information to an officer and driving after license revocation.

April 29, 3:03 p.m. – A 26-year-old female was arrested in the 200 block of Willow Bend Road for disorderly conduct, government obstruction and littering.

April 30, 4:17 a.m. – A 22-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and Zane Avenue for driving while impaired and driving after license revocation.