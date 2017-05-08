The Robbinsdale Police reports April 27-May 3 included these incidents:

One report of trespassing, two reports of assault, three reports of theft, three miscellaneous reports, two noise ordinance violations, one report of fraud, two reports of impaired driving, one robbery report, one hit-and-run crash report, one domestic abuse report, one recovery of stolen property, and one report of controlled substance paraphernalia possession.

April 28, 7:38 p.m. – A 36-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and Regent Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 1, 6:32 a.m. – A 41-year-old male was arrested along the 4100 block of Lowry Avenue North for domestic assault, with two prior instances.

May 2, 12:50 p.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested in the 3800 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.

May 3, 1:40 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested near 41st Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.