Equity in the Cities: employment, policies and programs in Brooklyn Park

Think Again Brooklyns will present a forum on “Equity in the Cities: Employment, Policies, and Programs” 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers, 5200 85th Ave. N.

The public is invited for a free pizza buffet at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30.

Facing a demand to rectify racial disparities in employment, income, education, policing, and judicial decisions, Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park became two of the early Minnesota cities to work on promoting equity.

Joy Marsh Stephens, an equity and inclusion manager in the Minneapolis City Coordinator’s Office, and Wokie Freeman, Brooklyn Park’s assistant city manager, will discuss the equity goals and programs in their cities. Residents, volunteers, staff, city council members and commissioners from other cities are also welcome to attend and share their cities’ approaches to equity during discussion after the presentations.

Think Again Brooklyns presents forums on topics related to justice, fairness, and sustainability on the third Tuesdays of the month. Partners for the May 16 forum include the city of Brooklyn Park, the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission and the League of Women Voters Chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center.

Please RSVP on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2oFMD8o or to Carol Woehrer at 763-607-4287.