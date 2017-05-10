Brooklyn Center Cub Foods to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

The Brooklyn Center branch of Cub Foods will participate in a statewide initiative to curb hunger in a day-long food drive this weekend.

“Stamp Out Hunger,” a one-day food drive taking place across the country Saturday, May 13, will be locally supported by the Second Harvest Heartland food shelf by encouraging local businesses to host individual food drives in support of the program. Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers, 2017 will be Stamp Out Hunger’s 25th year in existence, and the annual drive has collected and delivered 1.5 billion pounds of food to food shelves and banks across the country.

Second Harvest announced its plans to collect approximately 1.2 million pounds of food in 2017, providing approximately one million meals to hungry residents in Minnesota communities. Cub Foods, Land O’Lakes, the Minnesota Transport Services Association and United Food and Commercial Workers will be teaming with Second Harvest and the Minneapolis and St. Paul branches of the National Association of Letter Carriers for this year’s drive.

From May 8-12, Twin Cities residents will receive brown paper or blue plastic grocery bags in the mail, which can also be collected at Cub Foods locations participating in the drive. Residents can fill the bags with non-perishable goods such as canned meats and vegetables, pasta, rice and boxed meals, and then leave the bags at their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up and deliver to participating Cub Foods or Second Harvest on May 13. Those unable to leave bags of food at their mailbox may also make matched donations through May 18.

“Every year, we look forward to being part of Stamp Out Hunger, the nationwide movement to provide wholesome food to those making tough choices and struggling to fill their plates,” said Second Harvest CEO Rob Zeaske. “We couldn’t do this without the voluntary help of local letter carriers, and the efforts of our other amazing partners dedicated to ending hunger in our community.”

The Brooklyn Center Cub Foods, located at 3245 County Road 10, will be participating in Stamp Out Hunger Day.

For more information or to make an online donation, visit 2harvest.org/stampout.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]