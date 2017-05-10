Osseo artists honored at 4AA and 5AA Minnesota State High School League Visual Arts Competition

The 2017 Minnesota State High School League Visual Arts Section 4AA and 5AA Visual Arts Festival was held on April 9-22 at the Perpich Center for the Arts.

Seventeen students from Osseo Senior High were recognized by the high school league judges for their work and commitment to excellence in the arts. The students from the 4AA and 5AA sections submitted work in the photography, drawing, painting, and ceramics categories. The judges consisted of college and high school-level instructors as well professional artists from Minnesota.

To receive an award from the high school league, students needed to receive an excellent or superior award from the judges. The maximum score a student could receive was a 60. Students receiving a score of 40-49 received an excellent award. Students receiving a score of 50-60 received a superior award. Osseo had two students, Tina Boe and Jerret Nestico, receiving a judge’s choice award, meaning they will be invited to have their work exhibited at the high school league Statewide Show at the Perpich Art Center May 13. Below is the list of the honored students:

Photography: Samantha Banwell (Excellent), Kelsi Hart (Excellent), Kevin Carlson (Excellent), Emily Steady (Excellent), Lexus Yang (Superior)

Ceramics: Jerrett Nestico (Superior and Judge’s Choice), Tina Boe (Superior and Judge’s Choice), Dylan Penny (Superior), Ben Gilbertson (Superior), Maddie Gorman (Excellent), Micah Beisner ( Excellent)

Jewelry: Braylin Ramseth (Superior), Brandi Shoenberg (Superior)

Drawing: Alliana Houfek (Excellent), Andrea Cotarno (Excellent), Taylor Oeltjenbruns (Excellent)