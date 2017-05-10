Robbinsdale receives another aquatic invasive species DNR grant for Crystal Lake

Money will enable routine control of curly leaf pondweed Curlyleaf Pondweed (Submitted photo)

Robbinsdale will receive a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to mitigate the growth of curly leaf pondweed, an aquatic invasive species found in many local ponds and lakes, including Crystal Lake and Twin Lakes.

The city has received the grant several times in the past. This year’s grant will be applied toward Crystal Lake only. The city hires a contractor to treat the plant with an herbicide sprayed under the surface onto the plants, a measure which requires a permit that is issued by the DNR depending on the density of growth.

To determine eligibility, the levels of curly leaf pondweed growth are measured and analyzed by the DNR, said City Engineer Richard McCoy.

“You’d go out and do a scan of the lake and get records of how thick the curly leaf is, then submit a map to the DNR to get a permit,” explained McCoy. He said that the DNR then determines whether there’s enough of the plant present to warrant the use of the herbicide for controlling the weed.

Curly leaf is native to Eurasia, Australia and Africa. The plant first showed up in the northeastern United States in the 1800s, but made its way to lakes in the Midwest by the 1930s. At this point, curly leaf pondweed is present in every state except Maine and South Carolina.

As is the case with any invasive species, whether plant or animal, curly leaf pondweed can upset the balance of a lake or pond’s native ecosystem. McCoy said it begins growing early in the warm season, and dies off early as well, giving decaying plant matter extra time to create problems.

“As it dies and rots, it releases food for algae growth,” he said.

Nutrient density in shallow lakes like Crystal Lake is the biggest problem, according to DNR Metro Invasive Species Specialist Keegan Lund. Because the plant is non-native, it grows in disproportionately large abundance.

“Its’ life cycle is different than other plants. It dies early and releases its nutrients. In nutrient-dense lakes, there is less sunlight and more algae growth,” Lund said.

Algae blooms can impact the water quality and create harmful bacterial growth. Lund said the two primary reasons watershed districts and cities seek mitigation and management for aquatic invaders like curly leaf pondweed are because of the recreational nuisance and threats to water quality. He also pointed out that it can be more costly in the long run to mitigate the plant’s effects if left unmanaged.

“If managed properly, it can improve lake habitats. If we can take shallow lakes and create healthy native plant communities, you have cleaner water and less harmful algal blooms,” he said. “And it provides recreation for people that enjoy our lakes.”

The curly leaf pondweed has been around for so long that cities can expect it to show up in many lakes. However, as with other invasive species, the community can help cut down on the transfer of the plant from one lake to another. Lund said the bottom of boats can transport particles of the plant, which can reproduce in new bodies of water, which means boaters should be diligent about cleaning the bottom of their vessels before using them in different lakes. Cities ask boaters to abide by this recommendation.

“If people are bringing their boats from one lake to another, they really should be mindful of proper technique so they’re not transporting curly leaf from one lake to another,” McCoy said.

