Upcoming Brooklyn Center child respite center holds dedication ceremony

The Crescent Cove nonprofit hosted a special dedication ceremony May 7 for the Brooklyn Center facility that will soon serve as the state’s first pediatric hospice facility. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

A soon-to-be-opened child hospice and respite center in Brooklyn Center held a dedication ceremony in anticipation of its opening this fall.

Crescent Cove, a St. Louis Park-based nonprofit dedicated to providing care to children with terminal illnesses, celebrated the transfer of ownership of a Brooklyn Center property once owned by North Memorial as an adult hospice center to itself on May 7. The 6,700-square-foot property, purchased earlier this year from North Memorial, will be made into the first pediatric hospice home in Minnesota history, as well as the third such facility in the entire country.

“We feel like it was a miracle to find this home and this site on this beautiful lake,” said Crescent Cove Executive Director Katie Lindenfelser. “It has all that we need and all that families need to come for short breaks for respite.”

Crescent Cove is still in the process of raising the $5 million needed for the land purchase, as well as the first year’s worth of operating costs. According to Lindenfelser, the nonprofit still needs to raise $2.5 million of its original goal.

“This location is so beautiful and so central,” said Lindenfelser. “It’s right within the Twin Cities, it’s very accessible for families coming from both within the Twin Cities, but also from farther out of the Twin Cities. They can get here easily and comfortably.”

The property is located at 4201 58th St. in Brooklyn Center, and upon its fall 2017 opening, it will offer accommodations for up to six child patients at a time, as well as a suite for the children’s family and friends. The facility will also feature play areas, music rooms and a spa bathing room.

Jill Wall, a registered nurse and Crescent Cove volunteer, knows all too well the difficulties faced by families with children suffering from illnesses and disabilities. The mother of a medically complex daughter, Wall stressed the importance of Crescent Cove opening the respite center in Brooklyn Center.

“We (in Minnesota) lose 900 children a year to death from whatever disease, and the only place they have to go for end-of-life or hospice is either the hospital or home, or an adult hospice, which just does not serve children,” said Wall. “As far as respite, we have children that require 24/7 care, and those families need a break once in a while. Those children need someplace to go where they’ll be well-cared for.”

Among those present at the dedication ceremony was Nita Killebrew, the widow of Minnesota Twins great Harmon Killebrew, who had dedicated his post-baseball life to advocating for hospice care.

“When he passed away, Katie got a hold of me, and it was something that I knew he would embrace,” said Nita Killebrew. “He would have been so excited about it. Crescent Cove gave us the opportunity to put Harmon’s name on something that he really loved.

“I was lucky to get to attend a (Crescent Cove) meeting yesterday, and they are amazing and they know what they’re doing,” Killebrew continued. “They’re absolutely altruistic people with big hearts, and they have a cause that they know is needed here.”

Crescent Cove Boardmember Dr. Michele Peterson likewise has a strong background in children’s medical care and a strong investment in the new facility.

“In my previous life, I took care of a medically complex child who had a degenerative disease of the central nervous system,” said Peterson. “That was … in high school and college, and I was in my first year of med school when she died. I know what this does to families because I’ve watched it happen.”

But with the impending opening of the new Brooklyn Center location, Peterson said that it can only benefit regional families whose children are in great need of care.

“This community is going to flock here,” said Peterson. “They’re going to see the good work that’s done, and they’re going to want to be a part of it.”

To learn more about Crescent Cove or to donate, visit crescentcove.org.

