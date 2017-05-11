Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

City Hall
5200 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4301
BIDS DUE: 11:00 A.M. on June 1, 2017
LEGAL NOTICE BIDS WANTED
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 11:00 AM on June 1, 2017 for:
Project Number: OM-PU-17-03
Project Name: 2017 Sanitary Sewer Televising
Project includes Approximately 22 miles of sanitary sewer mainline televising in
Maintenance Districts #1,2, & 5
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:
The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.
Bidding documents, including proposal forms, specifications, plans, etc., may obtained from:
City of Brooklyn Park
Operations & Maintenance Department
8300 Noble Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
(763) 493-8007
Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID QUOTE FOR CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK , 2017 Sanitary Sewer Televising and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443.
Devin Montero,
City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
May 11, 25, 2017
685598
http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/05/685598-1.pdf