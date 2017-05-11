Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

City Hall

5200 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4301

BIDS DUE: 11:00 A.M. on June 1, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE BIDS WANTED

Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 11:00 AM on June 1, 2017 for:

Project Number: CEP #655417; OM-PU-17-04

Project Name: 2017 Underground Communication Cabling

Project includes Approximately 4,340 feet of HDPE duct, 5,200 feet of fiber optic cabling, and various appurtenant work.

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.

Bidding documents, including proposal forms, specifications, plans, etc., may obtained from:

City of Brooklyn Park

Operations & Maintenance Department

8300 Noble Ave N

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

(763) 493-8007

Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID QUOTE FOR CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK 2017 Underground Communication Cabling and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443.

Devin Montero,

City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

May 11, 25, 2017

685606

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/05/685606-1.pdf