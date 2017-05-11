Hope 4 Youth hosts first ‘Inspiring Hope Luncheon’

Hope 4 Youth, a nonprofit in Anoka that helps support young people experiencing homelessness, hosted its first Inspiring Hope Luncheon May 4 at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park.

During the event, Executive Director Lisa Jacobson honored community partners with awards. Two youth who have worked with the nonprofit to find a stable home and steady employment spoke on their experience.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who could not attend the event, spoke via video conference and thanked the nonprofit for its work. Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich, who is on the board for Hope 4 Youth, spoke about his difficult childhood, where he found himself living out of his first car, and the importance of the nonprofit’s work.

Kare 11’s Jay Olstad emceed the event.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks via web conference at the inaugural Inspiring Hope Luncheon. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)