Robbinsdale City Council discusses relocation option with municipal liquor store

Possibility to move next door to Hy-Vee to be considered

Robbinsdale Wine and Spirits management met with the city council at a May 2 work session to discuss the possibility of a store relocation from its current space on Lakeland Avenue.

The discussion, which is still in a preliminary state, centers on the potential for increased sales by moving the store into a space next to the Hy-Vee grocery store that will be constructed in the Terrace Mall. The Hy-Vee platting already anticipates a liquor store occupying a space in the layout. Having a liquor store located directly next to a Hy-Vee grocery is common for Hy-Vee stores, and a Hy-Vee in Savage has the town’s municipal liquor store located adjacent to the grocery in a similar scenario.

Liquor store manager Colleen Caturia said there are no definite plans at this point, but that the city wanted to enter into discussion because of the potential revenue boost from such a relocation.

“The council feels they can make the city a great deal more money if we were in a location next to a grocery store like Hy-Vee. (The idea) came up when Hy-Vee was approved,” Caturia said. “It would probably be a good idea for us to take advantage of their market share because it would broaden ours.”

Robbinsdale Wine and Spirits is the city’s only municipal store. Because money from sales goes into the city’s budget and is largely used for improving city parks, the opportunity to increase sales would benefit both the retailer and the city’s residents, acccording to Mayor Regan Murphy. Murphy said the city hired consultants to use budget data to determine what the best option between opening a new store or relocating the current store.

“At the end of the day, the analysis showed it would be in our best interest to close the current store and open it up at Hy-Vee,” the mayor said.

The store would maintain similar square footage, but the mayor believes it would increase convenience for shoppers in addition to possibly expanding revenue due to increased customer traffic.

“One of the benefits is being able to do co-promotions and give a lot of power to food pairings, specials, things like that. For example, they might have a sale on pork chops or some kind of cheese, and in the grocery store (they could) say a wine is great with them,” Murphy said.

“It’s kind of unique for a private entity to co-mingle with another business, so it’s encouraging that you have a business that’s willing to work with a municipality. They do appreciate the community that they serve,” he added.

The plans have no deadline, according to Murphy. He said if the municipal store were to not go through with the relocation plans, another merchandiser could occupy the spot.

