School Board – Anoka-Hennepin School District

MINUTES OF MEETING

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a work session meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Educational Service Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Tom Heidemann called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

The following members were present: William Fields, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon. Marci Anderson arrived after the Consent Agenda. Bill Harvey was absent.

CONSENT AGENDA

Jeff Simon moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the March 30, 2017, Special School Board meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Approved U of M Graduation Agreement.

4. Approved 17021B Blaine High School Stage Rigging System.

5. Approved the 17027B 2017 Pavement Improvements.

6. Approved the 17029B Adams Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion.

7. The immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He highlighted the weeks events including the Governor visit to Hamilton Elementary on April 11, the Anoka County Public Health Recognition on April 11 for our partnership with the community dental program, the Above & Beyond Awards event on April 12, the Anoka County Anti-Crime Commission meeting on April 18, today and tomorrows professional development with George Couros, leaders modeling instruction in social media and how students are using social media to showcase their work, and our parade season begins on June 9 in Champlin!

The meeting then continued with the work session portion of the agenda: Legislative Update, Guidelines for Service & Therapy Animals, High School Transcripts, Monthly Finance Report, and Referendum/Facilities Update.

Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:26 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 7:34 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy.

William Fields moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to expel student number one through the end of the first trimester of the 2017-2018 school year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Marci Anderson moved and William Fields seconded the motion to expel student number two for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

William Fields moved and Nicole Hays seconded the motion to expel student number three for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation, pending successful completion of a chemical dependency program, on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Jeff Simon moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to expel student number four for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation to participate in the 2017 graduation ceremonies. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

William Fields moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to expel student number five for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation to participate in the 2017 graduation ceremonies. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 7:56 p.m. Jeff Simon moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post, The Press

May 11, 2017

685565