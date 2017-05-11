School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Summary

Regular Meeting Minutes

April 18, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was conducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Eisenhower Community Center. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m.

School Board members present: Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Warren Goodroad, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Doobie Kurus, Dave Larson, and Kris Newcomer

School Board members absent: None

Student Board reps present: Anna Anderson (grade 10), Ian Baxter (grade 11), and London Lowmanstone (grade 12)

Student Board reps absent: None

Staff members present: Superintendent John Schultz and

Director of Business Services/Board Clerk John Toop

Staff members absent: None

Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) reps awarded Student Board Rep London Lowmanstone with an MSBA scholarship in the amount of $3,000.

There were no requests to address the Board during the Open Agenda portion of the meeting.

Student Board Reps updated the Board on events/activities taking place at Hopkins High School.

Superintendent Schultz introduced Leanne Kampfe, who was selected as the new Principal at Hopkins West Junior High School effective July 1, 2017. Schultz announced that the District Business Office received a Minnesota Department of Education 2017 School Finance Award for fiscal year 2016.

Adams moved, Goodroad seconded, to approve the agenda as presented. Carried.

Consent Calendar:

Adams moved, Anderson seconded, to approve the Consent Calendar as presented: a) Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting Conducted on April 4, 2017 & Emergency Meeting Conducted on April 6, 2017; b) AppointmentsClassified; c) Reinstatements from Leave of Absence; d) Requests for Leave of Absence; e) Resignations; f) Retirements; g) Policies in Second Reading; and h) Budget Revision, 2016-17. Carried.

Adams moved, Newcomer seconded, to approve disbursements in the amount of $3,065,982.23 for the period of March 28, 2017 through April 10, 2017. Carried.

Jennifer Davie, Special Services Elementary Supervisor, along with Jackie Hunke (Special Education Teacher) and Katie Horner (Speech Language Pathologist) from Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), and Sheri Stronach and Jennifer Hall Lande, both from the University of Minnesota, highlighted information surrounding a grant that has funded training and materials for the past four years to support early intervention and family-based therapy for children at risk or demonstrating symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Linda Gardner, Director of Special Services, and Brian Stanley, Special Services Secondary Supervisor, explained recent issues that have led District administration to consider re-establishing an off-campus EBD program. Stanley noted that the District had negotiated a lease with the City of Hopkins to use the classroom and office spaces at the Hopkins Ice Pavilion, which was used by the District in the past. Newcomer moved, Anderson seconded, to approve the lease with the City of Hopkins for Ice Pavilion space for the special education program presented in this report. Carried.

Nik Lightfoot, Assistant Superintendent, explained that there is uncertainty surrounding staffing needs for next year. As a result, it was determined that the following resolutions should be enacted to ensure adequate staffing for the 2017-18 school year.

Goodroad moved, Larson seconded, to approve the termination and nonrenewal of temporary teacher contracts. Those voting in favor thereof: Anderson, Goodroad, Kurus, Larson, Newcomer, Donovan. Those opposed: None. Those abstaining: Adams. Carried.

Goodroad moved, Adams seconded, to approve the termination and nonrenewal of probationary teacher contracts. Those voting in favor thereof: Adams, Anderson, Goodroad, Kurus, Larson, Newcomer, Donovan. Those opposed: None. Carried.

Board members reported on recent educational activities/events in which they have participated, including the National School Boards Association Conference in Denver this past March.

Newcomer moved, Adams seconded to accept the following Incidental Reports: a) UpdatePartnership with Edina Public Schools; b) UpdatePartnership with Hennepin County Library; and c) Summer Programming, 2017. Carried.

Anderson moved, Goodroad seconded, to adjourn the meeting at 8:55 p.m. Carried.

John Toop, Clerk

