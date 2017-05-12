Brooklyn Park police, fire report, April 27-May 4 2017

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, April 27 to May 4.

THEFT:

• April 27 at 9:09 a.m., 7100 block of Maryland Avenue North

• April 27 at 4:37 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 27 at 10:44 a.m., 8400 block of Noble Avenue North

• April 27 at 1 a.m., 7700 block of Irving Court North

• April 28 at 4:18 p.m., 7400 block of 71st Avenue North

• April 28 at 6:54 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• April 29 at 1:04 p.m., 2700 block of 79th Court North

• May 2 at 9:48 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 28 at 6:40 a.m., 6000 block of 83rd Parkway North

• April 28 at 10:59 a.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• April 28 at 2:28 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• April 29 at 12:05 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 2 at 11:49 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 27 to May 3

The Brooklyn Park Fire department received 153 calls, including 102 EMS related calls for the week of April 27 to May 3. The calls included 1 building fire, 4 cooking fires, 1 passenger vehicle fire, 1 wood chip fire, 10 rescue calls, 4 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 8 good intent calls, 12 false calls and 1 special incident call.