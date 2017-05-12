Robbinsdale Schools Early Childhood enrollment is open

Enrollment for these Early Childhood Classes is open to parents of children in the Robbinsdale School District.

Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE): Designed for parents and children ages birth to 5 years and a variety of preschool programs, ECFE classes focus on indicators of progress in social, emotional, language, literacy, creativity, cognitive, physical, and motor developments. The program also offers home visits, family literacy, and community support services.

Family Literacy: For parents and children ages 3 months. Classes meet 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Parents can work on GED, basic skills, ELL, or a diploma. Children under 2 1/2 years of age attend childcare, while children ages 2 1/2 to 5 years attend preschool. Call 763-504-8300 for information.

Creative Play Preschool: For children 3-5 years old. Classes are two to three times per week. Call 763-504-5330 for information.

ECFE Preschool: For parents and children ages 3-5; classes meet two to three times per week and parents attend one of those days for parenting education. Call 763-504-4170 for information.

Great Start Preschool: For ages 4-5. Classes meet five half days per week. Qualifying children must turn 4 by Sept. 1, be eligible for free or reduced price lunches and/or speak a language other than English at home, and live in the area of Forest, Lakeview, Meadow Lake, Neill, Noble, Northport, or Sonnesyn elementary schools. Call 763-504-5330 for information.

Additional info: ced.rdale.org