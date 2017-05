Brooklyn Park community calendar, May 11-18 2017

Thursday, May 11

Crime free housing training

When: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Police station, north precinct, 5400 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-493-8209

Kids Social Group

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.

Info: 612-227-8574

Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commission meeting

When: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Where: Edinburgh USA

Citizen long range improvement committee

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Friday, May 12

Loaves and Fishes Meal

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Saturday, May 13

Fire department 60th anniversary open house

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Central fire station, 5700 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-493-8038

Meet your favorite local Asian American writers

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Sunday, May 14

K-12 homework help

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Monday, May 15

Loaves and Fishes Meal

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Troop 299 meeting

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Baby storytime

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

K-12 homework help

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

One-on-one computer and eBook assistance

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Economic development authority meeting

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Tuesday, May 16

Learn together: little makers

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

K-12 homework help

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Learn together: The honey bee kingdom

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Osseo Area School Board meeting

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: 11200 93rd Ave. N.

Info: 763-391-7000

Equity in the cities: jobs, policies and programs

When: 6-8:15 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-607-4287

Wednesday, May 17

Learn together: Tinker Tot stories

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

K-12 homework help

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Author talk: Midge Bubany

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Book club

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.

Info: 612-543-6225

Loaves and Fishes Meal

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Info: 763-561-1684

Blood drive

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Recreation and parks advisory commission meeting

When: 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-493-8180

Thursday, May 18

Toastmasters meeting

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8000

Kids Social Group

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave. N.

Info: 612-227-8574

Human rights commission meeting

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-424-8159