Bam Bam Grand Slam will be May 27

The second Annual Bam Bam Grand Slam event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Zachary Playfields, 4355 Zachary Ln. There will be a home run derby with a cash prize, music, food and silent auction.

The event is open to the public. Also money will be donated to Kevin’s Kicks, which provides athletic scholarship and equipment to underprivileged athletes in and around the community. Those who wish may also donate at kevinmessermemorialfund.com.