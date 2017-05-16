The Crystal Police reports May 3-10 included these incidents:

One abandoned vehicle report, five crash reports, two assault reports, one burglary report, three reports of controlled substance possession, 14 criminal damage reports, two domestic abuse reports, two reports of fleeing a police officer, two forgery reports, two found property reports, four fraud reports, two health and safety violation reports, three juvenile delinquency reports, seven miscellaneous reports, 23 theft reports, 10 traffic violation reports, nine reports of driving while impaired, and one report of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

May 4, 11:55 a.m. – A 29-year-old male was arrested near 58th and Perry avenues for weapon possession.

May 4, 2:23 p.m. – A 20-year-old male was arrested in the 5500 block of West Broadway for theft.

May 5, 1:25 a.m. – A 25-year-old male was arrested near 46th and Welcome avenues for driving while impaired.

May 5, 10:44 a.m. – An 18-year-old male was arrested in the 200 block of Willow Bend for shoplifting and fleeing a police officer.

May 5, 1 p.m. – A 27-year-old male was arrested in the 130th block of Willow Bend for possession of a counterfeit bill.

May 6, 2:22 a.m. – A 37-year-old male was arrested near West Broadway and Welcome Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 6, 5:57 p.m. – A 48-year-old female was arrested near 51st Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.

May 8, 1:50 a.m. – A 25-year-old male was arrested near 56th Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.

May 9, 3:25 a.m. – A 19-year-old male was arrested in the 3200 block of Douglas Drive for marijuana possession.