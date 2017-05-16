Putting books on kids’ shelves

Start Reading Now co-founder Kevin Terrell is pictured at center, along with his wife, Thuy, and kids from the program. (Submitted photo)

Start Reading Now approaches its fourth annual book fair, seeks volunteers

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Helping children develop and enrich their literacy skills at an early age is well-known among educators as a critical tool for future academic success. According to research, getting students reading proficiently during their first three years of school can have a major impact when they’re older.

Unfortunately, children who come from low-income families can be cut off from the opportunities other peers might have to grow their reading skills outside of the classroom and develop healthy reading habits.

Summertime can be a particularly problematic time for students if they’re not being encouraged to read, especially if they lack access to books. Those students may fall behind classmates in the next school year if they fall out of reading practice. Educators refer to this problem as summer setback, and it can lead to what is known as an achievement gap between the two demographics, where students who lacked access see less success and more roadblocks later on than their peers who had steady access to reading.

Crystal resident Gong Yun works with an organization devoted to pre-emptively chipping away at that socioeconomic setback before it has a chance to create a gap. He’s on the board of Start Reading Now, a program developed by Pam Longfellow and Kevin Terrell in 2014.

The organization serves underprivileged children in Minneapolis Public Schools by hosting an annual week-long book fair in June. Students who meet certain financial qualifications can take home 10 free books to keep, thanks to donations and fundraising efforts.

“We’re looking at about 0.4 books in the house for lowest income families, versus close to 200 books for middle income families,” Yun said, explaining how achievement gaps take root through socioeconomic gaps. “As kids go off for summer break, if they don’t have access to books, they don’t have the ability to actually read over the summertime.”

When that trend persists, the low-income students fall behind and risk staying behind.

“It creates a divide between their reading development. Over time if that continues, you have an achievement gap. The ones who have more reading comprehension skills become more successful and do better in school, whereas the ones who don’t tend to struggle more.”

Yun, who works as a financial advisor, first met Terrell at a networking event; both are alumni of University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. The two had stayed in touch, and Terrell asked Yun to volunteer for the organization’s first book fair. Yun was drawn to the role, and joined the program’s board for its second year. The 2017 book fair will mark the fourth year, with some sizable improvements to the program underway.

Yun said the first two years of the fair served a total of approximately 930 students in grades 1-3. In 2016, the organizers took a step back and examined how to expand the scope and reach a wider number of students, and determined which grade level was the most critical to focus on, beginning slowly and with just one grade. The resulting fair in 2016 served more than 2,000 first graders in Minneapolis.

“The earlier we get to them and instill this love for reading, the more likely it is to continue and develop,” Yun said. “Our motto is, ‘To create a culture of reading and learning for life.’”

The first graders who received books last year will receive 10 more books this year as second graders, in addition to a whole new class of first graders who will also get the chance to pick out 10 books. Then they’ll visit the fair once more when they get to third grade.

The organizers anticipate this year’s fair will nearly double the number of students served, and they hope to nearly triple the 2016 numbers by 2018 with a projected reach of 6,000 students in grades 1-3, enabling the program to follow the student across grades and instilling reading habits during the most critical growth juncture to try and stop the achievement gap.

“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive about it,” Yun said.

One qualification is that a participating school must have at least 50 percent of its students enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs, which helps determine students’ economic necessities. Each student who participates is given a $50 voucher, a backpack, and a few other small mementos, as well as a letter home to the parents to explain the program.

Yun is a board member and treasurer of the Crystal Business Association, which has donated to Start Reading Now for two years. The organization also gets support from several local establishments, and Scholastic provides the books at a discount. He expects the organization will host a series of fundraisers beginning in the summer.

Yun said Robbinsdale resident Theodore Evans is another Start Reading Now Board member, who reached out to the organization to volunteer after reading a newspaper article in 2015. He said the organization is always looking for volunteers for the book fair and that the organization relies on the community for its support.

“We’re always looking to grow. We’re doubling in size, which means our costs have doubled in size. We’re doing 30 schools; we need at least four to five people to help run these book fairs.”

Other states have expressed interest in the program, which is promising for the organization as it finds itself gaining momentum.

It’s also promising for the additional students who might be impacted by the program should it spread. Yun said the book fair makes kids feel more in control of their reading materials, rather than having someone choose the books for them.

“We want the kids to feel ownership of these books. They made the decision of what they wanted, they were able to pick and choose, and it’s theirs,” he said.

He said that sometimes, kids at the book fair will pick out books specifically for similarly aged relatives and friends who may also lack a decent supply of their own.

“Just to see that generosity is great to have, and part of them being able to choose what books they want gives them that ability … that also breeds a lot of goodwill and development in that space as well,” he said.

For more information, visit startreadingnow.org.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]