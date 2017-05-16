Sacred Heart rummage sale is Friday, May 19

Church of the Sacred Heart will host a rummage sale 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the church, 4087 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale. A pre-event sale will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, with a $5 donation at the door, as well as bag day 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20, with $5 bags of items.

The sale is sponsored by the Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women. There will be refreshments. Items for sale will include gently used clothing, household goods and antiques. All proceeds benefit charitable organizations.

Info: 763-537-4561