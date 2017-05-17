Golden Valley’s Larry Bakken elected to Norway House Board

Larry Bakken, of Golden Valley, was elected to the Norway House Board of Directors.

Norway House is “a nonprofit that partners with individuals, organizations and businesses in the Norwegian-American community to promote an appreciate for and understanding of the American Norwegian experience and its relationship to modern Norway and the world.”

Bakken, a former Golden Valley City Council member and mayor, is an attorney and law professor emeritus of the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

He is one of eight newly elected board members.