Reigning 2017 America’s Little Miss Midwest Princess will devote her summer to helping others

< > Rylee Limo, who turned seven April 29, won the America’s Little Miss Midwest Princess pageant April 9 at Mall of America in Bloomington. “I had so much fun meeting all of my sister queens. I loved going to Crayola Experience, I love going to American Girl, I really enjoyed being able to cheer on the other girls. I was so happy to see my sisters rock. I am excited to use my crown for good,” she said. (Submitted photos)

Seven-year-old Crystal resident Rylee Limo was crowned America’s Little Miss Midwest Princess in her age division April 9 at a pageant in Bloomington. The pageant hosted delegates from Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Rylee will compete in July in Orlando at the national competition. In the meantime, she will be involved in a variety of service projects, including volunteering at the July 22 Special Olympics in Bloomington, visiting nursing homes, and starting a program called Rylee’s Reading Corner, which seeks to help other kids put together their own personal library collection to promote reading and the importance of literacy.