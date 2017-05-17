The final countdown for Crystal’s street reconstruction

Crystal council members and Mayor Jim Adams are pictured along with community members and project affiliates at a May 10 event celebrating the city’s 22-year reconstruction project completion. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Crystal celebrated the completion of its 22-year phased city street reconstruction May 10 at Skyway Park. The event was hosted at the park since it is in the final Phase 16 project area, expected to be complete by fall. The achievement marks Crystal as the first Minnesota community or township to complete reconstructing all of its streets.

Mayor Jim Adams said it was the patience and support of residents that made it possible.

“This program has been an enormous undertaking and is a substantial investment by the citizens and the city. We came together and saw it through as a community. We have demonstrated, time and time again, that together, great things are possible.”

Public Works Director Mark Ray expressed pride in the city’s focus on leadership with infrastructure projects.

“Here in Crystal, we have a track record of leadership when it comes to infrastructure. Our community’s existence is based upon our residents’ and businesses’ ability to have consistently safe and reliable water, sewer, storm water and streets.”

In addition to thanking residents for their support, the two city officials also thanked private sector partners who helped along the way, like Comcast, Xcel Energy, CenturyLink and CenterPoint Energy; design consultant SEH, contractors, subcontractors, partnering companies and agencies and city staff.

More than $69 million will have been spent on street reconstruction in Crystal since 1995, with more than $44 million dollars having been paid for through property owners’ assessments. The reconstruction includes more than 83 miles of roads containing more than 7,000 residential properties.