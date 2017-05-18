Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

advertisement for bids
5200 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4301
BIDS DUE: 10:00 A.M. JUNE 1, 2017
LEGAL NOTICE–BIDS WANTED
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 10:00 A.M. on JUNE 1, 2017 for:
Historic Eidem Farm Masonry Repairs, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:
No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.
Bidding documents, including proposal forms, specifications, plans, etc., may be obtained from:
Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com by imputing Quest project # 5128492 on the websites Project Search Page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Plans and Specifications may also be viewed at Brooklyn Park Operations & Maintenance Facility, 8300 Noble Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.
Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID FOR HISTORIC EIDEM FARM MASONRY REPAIRS, BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443-4301.
Bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the form of a cash deposit, a Bid Bond or certified check payable to the City of Brooklyn Park in the amount of at least 5% of the Base Bid amount.
Devin Montero, City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
May 18, 2017
687946
http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/05/687946-1.pdf