Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURT IMPROVEMENTS AT

NOBLE SPORTS PARK & NORWOOD PARK

for the CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received at the City of Brooklyn Park office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked PROPOSAL FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURT IMPROVEMENTS AT NOBLE SPORTS PARK & NORWOOD PARK and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443-4301.

Project Scope: The work includes, but is not limited to, removals, general earthwork, bituminous pavement, concrete pavement, chain-link fencing, site amenities, and site restoration.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, which are on file with the Brooklyn Park Operations and Maintenance Department and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the Brooklyn Park Operations and Maintenance Department.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $30.00 by inputting Quest project #107898 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plan, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, for a nonrefundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Clerk of Brooklyn Park and accompanied by a cash deposit, cashiers check, or certified check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Brooklyn Park for five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids. The City of Brooklyn Park reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

DATED: May 9, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Devin Montero

City Clerk

Brooklyn Park, MN

