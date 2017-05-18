Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Operations and Maintenance Building D

8300 Noble Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55442

BIDS DUE: 2:00 P.M., May 25, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE – BIDS WANTED

Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 2:00 P.M. on May 25, 2017 for:

Operations and Maintenance Building D until 2:00 p.m. on May 25, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. This project includes the replacement of the existing vehicle storage garage, Building D, for the City of Brooklyn Park Operations and Maintenance Department.

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.

Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifications, will be on file at the Offices of the Architect, Wold Architects and Engineers, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite W2000, St. Paul, MN 55101, (651) 227-7773; at the Minnesota Builders Exchange; McGraw Hill Construction/Dodge Plan Center; Reed Construction; iSqFt Plan Room (St. Paul, MN); National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) of Upper Midwest and from PlanWell at www.e-arc.com/MN/Plymouth. American Reprographics Company, 4730 Park Glen Road, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 (612) 722-2303, facsimile (612) 722-2958 will provide complete downloadable sets of the Bidding Documents to prospective bidders and subcontractors. The downloads will be available April 18, 2017. A deposit check in the amount of $25 made out to ARC for each set downloaded via the internet at http://www.e-arc.com/mn/saintlouispark and clicking on the PlanWell icon, then the Public Plan Room icon, select Operations and Maintenance Building D.

Direct communications regarding this Project to Wold Architects and Engineers, telephone (651) 227-7773.

Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. The Owner requires overall substantial completion of the project on or before January 31, 2018, See Project Manual for Phasing requirements.

Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID FOR OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE BUILDING D and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443-4301.

Bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the form of a cash deposit, a Bid Bond or certified check payable to the City of Brooklyn Park in the amount of at least 5% of the Base Bid amount.

Devin Montero,

City Clerk

