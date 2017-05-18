Armstrong track preps for a final push

With the regular season nearing its end, the Armstrong track and field team kicked off its slate of tough end-of-season meets with the Section 7AAA true team meet May 10. Armstrong senior Joey Frasier competes in a hurdles event in meet action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons have been working since the beginning of the season to prepare for these meets, and the results are starting to show.

In one of the Falcons’ final regular season meets of the year, Armstrong competed in the Crimson Invitational May 2.

The Armstrong boys finished in fourth-place, and the Falcons received many top-five finishes from their athletes.

Matthew Greene (third-place, 200-meter dash), Andrew Kempf (first-place, 3200-meter run), Sam Himes (fourth-place, 3200-meter run), Zachary McShane (fifth-place, 3200-meter run), Joey Frasier (first-place, 110-meter hurdles; first-place, 300-meter hurdles), and Alexander Jacobson (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw) provided the Falcons with top-five finishes.

The Armstrong girls squad finished sixth out of the invite’s seven teams, but many athletes stepped up to deliver quality performances.

Michaela Baker (first-place, 100-meter dash), Jazmyn McClellon (third-place, 100-meter dash), Alexandrea Hurst (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw), Julia Rowles (fourth-place, high jump; fourth-place, long jump)

The Armstrong 4×100-meter relay team of McClellon, Baker, Hanna Sedqi and Claire O’Donnell finished in second-place, while the 4×800-meter relay team of Leah Rudd, Lucy Anderson, Elizabeth Petersen and Maggie McAlister finished in third-place.

The Falcons, following the Crimson invitational, competed in its section true team meet May 10. The Armstrong boys finished in ninth-place, while the girls took home seventh-place honors.

Greene (fourth-place, 200-meter dash), Frasier (fifth-place, 110-meter hurdles), and Jacobson (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw) posted top-five performances for the Falcons.

The Armstrong 4×200-meter relay team of Greene, Frasier, Brogan hayden and Zephaniah Roberts took home first-place honors.

Chloe Johansen (fifth-place, 100-meter hurdles), Hurst (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw), Ashmera Petterson (second-place, discus throw), and Baker (second-place, long jump; first-place, triple jump) all placed in the top five for the Falcons.

The 4×100-meter relay team of McClellon, Baker, Sedqi and O’Donnell finished third.

The Falcons will compete next in the Northwest Suburban Conference preliminary meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Irondale High School.

