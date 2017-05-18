The Golden Valley Garden Club will host its annual perennial plant sale noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the small picnic shelter at Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy.
To donate plants, bring them potted and labeled to the sale site 9-11:30 a.m. the day of the sale.
Tomatoes and herbs will also be available.
Golden Valley Garden Club’s plant sale is Saturday, May 20
