North Ridge Child Day Care in New Hope awarded

North Ridge Child Day Care, a business of North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope, received a Mission Health CARES Award.

CARES stands for character, attitude, respect, excellence and service.

According to Mission Health, the child care program received the award for encouraging team members to become better people and more skilled, effective care providers, for how its employees perform all of their tasks to the very best of their abilities and how they are constantly working to expand and refine those abilities. Additionally, the award recognizes the way North Ridge employees provide outstanding service and keep their community safe for children.